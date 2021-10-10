Disposable BBQ 'most likely' cause of St Brelade blaze

By Charley-Kai JohnNewsPublished:

A DISPOSABLE BBQ was the 'most likely' cause of a van fire in St Brelade on Saturday evening, which threatened nearby properties and left one man with burns to his hands.

PICTURE: Jersey fire and rescue service. (31829312)
Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire after receiving multiple calls from the public just before 10pm, with two fire engines dispatched from St Helier.

In a social media post late on Saturday, Jersey fire and rescue service said they received an update that the van was 'well alight' and the vehicle's hand brake had failed, meaning it was threatening surrounding property.

Two firefighters, using breathing apparatus and a medium firefighting jet, managed to bring the fire under control.

One man was treated at the scene by firefighters and paramedics for burns to his hands.

The fire service said 'on scene' investigations 'showed the most likely cause to be residual heat from a disposable BBQ'.

