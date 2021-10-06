Former Education Minister reappointed as assistant minister

Deputy Jeremy Maçon. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31810759) Deputy Jeremy Maçon. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31810788)

Deputy Jeremy Maçon will join the Social Security and Housing and Communities ministries, the government has announced.

In a short statement released on Wednesday, the government said Deputy Maçon would support the respective ministers and 'strengthen links between the two portfolios'.

He will also work closely with Assistant Chief Minister, Deputy Rowland Huelin, on the government’s population policy.

Deputy Maçon vacated his ministerial duties earlier this year, after being arrested in March, saying he did not want the situation to distract from the 'excellent work being done by this government' – no charges were later brought against him.