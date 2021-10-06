‘Angel of the year’ donates Pride of Jersey prize money to charities

From left: Haydn Taylor, managing director of Angel of the Year sponsor Ravenscroft, category winner Jani Boon and host Jonny Labey Picture: ROB CURRIE

Janni Boon, who won the Angel of the Year category at the JEP’s annual celebration of community heroes, said that he would not have been chosen had it not been for the charities that had given him the opportunity to work with them.

Mr Boon has given £200 each to five organisations, and Ravenscroft, who sponsored the category and put up the prize money, have agreed to match each of the donations.

The five beneficiaries are Autism Jersey, St Brelade’s Youth Club, Silkworth Lodge’s youth residential unit Hope House, Skills Jersey and Children’s Services’ ‘Field View’, the former Les Chênes children’s home.

The money will be used to offer those involved with the charities’ services a takeaway night, the opportunity to participate in activities such as bowling and crazy golf, new equipment and educational resources.

Mr Boon said: ‘I felt it would be more appropriate to give money to the organisations that helped me get the award. I have had the pleasure of working with them and if it wasn’t for these charities that have given me such opportunities, I don’t think I would have won the award. I am passionate about working for these organisations and I have been put in a fortunate position where I have been given some spare money from winning the award and been able to support them with this donation.’

He added: ‘It is amazing that Ravenscroft have offered to match the donation, which means that these organisations are going to benefit even more.’

Haydn Taylor, managing director of Ravenscroft in Jersey, added: ‘It was clear from the nomination and from speaking to Janni at the awards how much he cares for the young adults he supports. He gives up so much of his own time to listen to them and help them find a sense of purpose.