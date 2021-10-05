Pupil politicians back ‘two for one’ plan to plant trees

Honey, I shrank the States Members – St Lawrence School pupils from Year 5 debate a proposal over the protection of trees in the States Chamber yesterday Picture: ROB CURRIE

That changed yesterday, however, when a clear message was sent from the Chamber by a group of young politicians determined to find long-term solutions to one of the most pressing global issues.

Replacing the usual, rather greyer, occupants of the red leather seats, Year 5 children from St Lawrence School attended a special sitting to debate a proposition of their choice.

Assistant Greffier of the States William Millow read out the proposal, asking whether Members were ‘of the opinion that every tree cut down should be replaced by two more trees’.

Rapporteur Senator Sophia Kynicos called on fellow Members to support the motion. ‘It should be a law,’ she said ‘that a tree will be replaced by two more trees. Trees are important for the existence of humans and other creatures.’

She added that the planting of more trees was important for the community as well as for environmental reasons. Reforested areas would promote the use of green spaces, the Senator explained, which was especially important for children and families who liked to walk in the woods, as well as the animals which would use the trees for shelter.

The proposal was seconded by Senator Annabel Sibcy. She said: ‘I agree with Senator Kynicos to replace each cut-down tree with two news ones because I think it would be very good for wildlife as well as giving us oxygen.'

A number of Members supported the proposition, but there were also opposing voices. Some raised concerns about the cost of such a law, especially for the least well off and fears were expressed about water resources if too many trees were planted. Senator Ben Nash said: ‘It will take up too much space. That’s outrageous.’

Deputy Mason Dorey added: ‘I’m against this because I think the law is controlling people.’ Deputy Zachary Nicolle said that the focus on the debate was wrong, and it should be about reducing emissions rather than planting trees. More electric cars were needed, he added.

Senator Luca Mitchell-Sloan said: ‘I like the idea because it will help the animals and clean the air.’

Constable Tatiana Almeida added: ‘I want the trees to be replaced because we have got to save the world.’

The proposition was passed, with 12 Members voting pour and nine contre. There were two abstentions.