Charity chief and walking friends raise thousands for hospice care

Jersey Hospice Care chief executive Mike Palfreman (centre-front) with fellow hospice supporters. Picture supplied by Jersey Hospice Care (31757918)

Newly appointed chief executive Mike Palfreman has joined his friends Paul Turrell and Simon Fanning for the final stretch of an 870-mile-long fundraising walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats, which they expect to finish on Friday.

The trio have already raised over £50,000 to be split between Jersey Hospice and Haven House Children’s Hospice in London, where Mr Palfreman worked previously.

Before the trip, Mr Palfreman had been conducting fundraising walks locally and – once he completes the 230 miles from the Bridge of Orchy to John O’Groats – will have covered 400 miles this month.

He said: ‘I’m immensely grateful to Paul and Simon, who yet again have undertaken the most amazing challenge and put their bodies on the line for my current and former hospices. Covid has had a big impact on fundraising generally and all the monies raised now will make a huge difference to both charities as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, enabling us to continue to provide our services to patients and families.’

Last year, the group walked the same route in reverse – raising £115,000 in the process.

Mr Turrell said: ‘Having completed the walk north to south in 2020, once we’d recovered, we felt we just had to do it again – but this time south to north. Fundraising for Mike’s charities is a challenge we also always enjoy, and we’ve been fortunate to have built a team of over 50 friends and colleagues, who have joined various legs of both challenges – supporting us and doing their own fundraising.’