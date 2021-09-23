Guernsey’s chief minister rounds on his accusers

Deputy Peter Ferbrache Picture: Adrian Miller

In a press conference on Guernsey’s pandemic travel regime, Deputy Peter Ferbrache appeared to go off-script as he outlined how he had faced a tough year since becoming chairman of the Civil Contingencies Authority, which sets the island’s Covid policy.

In the outburst, which was viewed live by thousands on social media, the Deputy denied ‘bullying’ public health director Dr Nicola Brink and ‘intimidating’ other members of the authority.

And he described as 'despicable' mocked-up pictures depicting him in a ‘sexual act’ with hotelier and friend David Nussbaumer. The images apparently circulated on social media after the Deputy faced refuted allegations he had advised Mr Nussbaumer not to report a self-isolation breach at the Farmhouse Hotel.

Discussing the last 11 months, Deputy Ferbrache said: ‘In that time I have been accused of bullying Dr Brink, so that she resigned and was going off to live in South Africa.

‘I’ve been accused of intimidating other members of the CCA so they would open up the borders early, because I’ve got hospitality interests.’

He added: ‘I’ve been accused of being corrupt. I’ve been accused of fancifying the fact I had to self-isolate for a week or so previously.’

And commenting on the aftermath of the Farmhouse Hotel saga, he told reporters: ‘A person’s sexuality is a matter for themselves, but it’s a fact I’m not gay – I’ve got children, I’ve got grandchildren – there have been images of me, photofits put on, of me having a sexual act with Mr Nussbaumer,’ he said. ‘All of those are completely despicable.’

He rounded off by saying he hoped there was some common decency out there.