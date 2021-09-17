Island claims top spot in global broadband speed

Tony Moretta, chief executive of Digital Jersey, said it was proof of the Island’s growing digital reputation.

The Island topped the rankings in the Worldwide Broadband Speed League 2021, recording an average rate of 274.27Mbps – 30% faster than its nearest rival.

By comparison, the UK finished 43rd, with 51.48Mbps, and Guernsey finished 71st, with 31.20Mpbs.

To put this into perspective, downloading a 5GB HD movie would take, on average, two minutes 29 seconds in Jersey, compared to 22 hours and four minutes in last-placed Turkmenistan, which offers 0.50Mbps.

Since 2018 the Island has had access to full-fibre gigabit broadband and JT has invested in the full-fibre broadband network, making Jersey the first jurisdiction in the world to make pure-fibre broadband available to every user. The Island also has three separate 4G networks.

Tony Moretta, chief executive of Digital Jersey, said it was proof of the Island’s growing digital reputation. He said: ‘Our combination of world-beating connectivity, with an excellent lifestyle, and a culture of agile innovation, makes Jersey a fantastic place to develop, test and launch digital products and services.’