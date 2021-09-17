Busy weekend of events as pandemic restrictions ease

The Super League Triathlon at the Elizabeth Marina Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Extra police officers will be on duty as St Helier hosts the Super League Triathlon, which will be staged in Jersey for the fourth time tomorrow and Sunday, while on Saturday the one-day music festival Electric Park – headlined by Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers – will take place in the People’s Park and the Jersey Hospice Dragon Boat Festival at the Albert Pier.

Last weekend marked the first major public gathering since the start of the pandemic with the Out-There festival at Val de la Mare. St Helier is taking centre stage with this weekend’s festivities.

St Helier Chef de Police Danny Scaife said he hoped those attending events would do so in a responsible manner.

‘We want people to be able to enjoy themselves, but to do it safely,’ he said. ‘People shouldn’t overdo it – we are still in a Covid era and it’s important to be careful.’

Mr Scaife said that around 17 honorary officers would be on duty over the weekend, working alongside States police officers.

‘It will be very resource-intensive, particularly on Saturday, with two major events – the triathlon and Electric Park – being staged back to back,’ he said.

Islanders are being warned to expect traffic delays as a result of road closures, notably on Sunday, when the Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic between 5.30 and 11.30am .

On Saturday delays are likely in the Cheapside area throughout the afternoon and evening as a result of a lane closure on the road adjacent to the People’s Park, where Electric Park will be staged.