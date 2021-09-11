Logistics company admits health and safety breach

Ferryspeed is one of the Channel Islands’ biggest logistics firms

The charge faced by the company specified that Ferryspeed’s failure to regularly inspect the tail lift on a refrigerated trailer meant when it failed in March this year at the Waitrose in St Saviour, there could have been the ‘potential to cause serious personal injury’ to the company’s employees and members of the public.

A representative for the company appeared in the Royal Court yesterday to plead guilty to the charge.

An indictment stated that the company failed to comply with Jersey’s Health and Safety at Work Law, where ‘knowing there was a need to regularly inspect tail lifts of the type installed on refrigerated trailer CR 2621, you failed to so to the extent that there was no inspection or maintenance of the said tail lift since it came into use with your company’.

It added: ‘In failing to take these steps, your employees and members of the public were exposed to the risk of the tail lift failing, as it did on 29 March 2021 at Waitrose, Rue des Prés, St Saviour, with the potential to cause serious personal injury.’

The breach took place between 2 October 2019 and 29 March 2021 in Jersey, when the company failed to ensure that machinery/equipment it operated and owned was suitably inspected and maintained to ensure safety, according to the indictment.