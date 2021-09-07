Former band members pay tribute to ‘a great frontman’

A Band Called O when they were reunited at the Watersplash. From left: Jerry Robins, Craig Anders, Peter Filleul, Pix Pickford and Mark Anders Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Musician Jonathan ‘Pix’ Pickford – singer and guitarist with the five-piece group A Band Called O and a well-known figure on the Island’s music scene – was reported missing between Alcaucin and La Vinuela in Malaga on 29 August after going to dinner with friends. Police found his abandoned van and two pet dogs.

Yesterday, Spanish media reported that a body, believed to be that of Mr Pickford, had been found by a river close to the spot where he had gone missing. Mr Pickford lived in the eastern Costa del Sol resort of Torre del Mar.

A Band Called O – later known as The O Band – was originally known as The Parlour Band. It was formed in about 1970 and also featured brothers Mark Anders (bass and vocals) and Craig Anders (lead guitar and vocals), as well as Peter Filleul (keyboards and vocals) and Jerry Robins (drums). The band became a popular mainstay of the Jersey music scene and were championed by legendary Radio 1 DJ John Peel and played on the popular music show The Old Grey Whistle Test.

In a statement on behalf of the group, Mark Anders said: ‘Pix was living in Spain, but had been missing for a week – his car and two dogs were located over this weekend. Spanish police had been alerted some days ago of his disappearance and sadly this morning, Pix’s body was found.

‘We played together in various groups before becoming The Parlour Band and then A Band Called O. We all grew up together. We made five albums and toured the UK and Europe extensively between 1970 and 1979, before going our separate ways.’

Mr Pickford also had a brief solo career, releasing two singles, Long Drop and Are you Rockin’.

In 2018, A Band Called O played a special one-off reunion show at the Watersplash – the first time the band had played together in almost 40 years.

Mr Anders said: ‘We always kept in contact and were all together for a reunion show at the Watersplash three years ago. Pix was a charismatic character, a great band frontman, singer, songwriter and guitarist.