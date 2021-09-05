Ports plan for waterside community

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31594957)

As part of a consultation phase for the draft Bridging Island Plan – which will govern development in Jersey for the next three years – Ports have pushed for the New North Quay and La Folie sites to be earmarked for housing, with possible visitor accommodation included in the latter.

The organisation says this could tie in with their ‘operational masterplan’ to redevelop the Harbour, which includes a relocation of loading facilities currently based at the New North Quay.

‘This will then provide the opportunity for New North Quay to be released for alternative use,’ Ports commented.

‘This site is in a highly sustainable location, capable of delivering a new waterside community in the heart of St Helier. It is of such a scale that it can provide a form of development which can include public spaces and activity to enhance the waterside environment and enable visitors and residents to connect with a vibrant harbour.’

They also say that the New North Quay could link to the Steam Clock and onward to ‘wider pedestrian routes’ in the heart of St Helier.

‘The Bridging Island Plan is a great opportunity to present a vision for this unique site, which could be clearly set out in a positive manner to demonstrate how the short, medium and long-term residential development needs of the Island can be met, and to support this delivery through the planning application process,’ say Ports.

They add that La Folie was the highest-scoring submission within the plan’s site-assessment process, and have asked that it be designated for ‘residential-led development, potentially with visitor accommodation’.

In response, Environment Minister John Young said: ‘Policy TT5 makes provision for the potential release of land for forms of development that are not specifically related to the operation of the port, where the strategic function and operation of the port is not prejudiced.

‘The preamble to the policy makes explicit reference to the development of the St Helier Harbour Masterplan and the potential opportunity for development at New North Quay is explicitly identified.’