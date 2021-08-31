Pet shop petition hits 1,000 signature mark

Pets Paradise. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31553652)

Le Marquand Brothers, which runs Pets Paradise, lodged a petition last week, saying that a proposed new road in the People’s Park area would remove all customer parking areas directly outside its premises, as well as extra unloading bays. The family-run business traded through the Occupation but added: ‘This will ruin our business.’

Mr Le Marquand said the company had not been consulted ‘at any time’ by the Our Hospital project team and that they were ‘not about to be steam-rolled out of existence’.

In a statement, the government said the plans were ‘evolving’ and proposals for Peirson Road had not been finalised, and it would engage with nearby businesses.

The pet shop’s petition has already garnered over 1,000 signatures in less than a week, meaning a ministerial response is also required.

A government Design and Delivery Partner spokesperson said: ‘The evolving plans for our new hospital shows proposed work on Peirson Road, but this has not been finalised and are continuing to be developed. As with all of the plans, the Our Hospital team are in the process of engaging with those who could be affected, to discuss the initial proposals and take on board any feedback.