Covid status certificates for Islanders vaccinated in different jurisdictions

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31564174)

Once an individual’s vaccination record is updated to show both jabs – and they have received their paper certificate – they will be eligible to apply for a QR code certificate for use in the French Pass Sanitaire system, which gives vaccinated people access to certain venues in the country. Delays in accessing the QR code caused problems for some travellers earlier this summer.

Islanders requiring this can complete a form on the gov.je website and upload evidence of the non-Jersey-administered dose. Acceptable forms of evidence are government- or health-authority-issued vaccination appointment cards, a government or health authority app showing vaccination status or a GP record showing vaccination status.

Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham said: ‘I am pleased that we will now be able to issue a single Covid Status Certificate showing full vaccination status from multiple jurisdictions. It is good that we can now resolve the issue which has been faced by a number of Islanders, particularly university students who have received one dose in the UK and one dose in Jersey.

‘It will take up to two weeks for an application to be approved and a certificate issued. I’d like to urge only those Islanders who are due to travel within the next few weeks to complete the form so that they receive first priority. Additionally, university students who may have delayed getting vaccinated due to worries about how the Covid Status Certificate would work should no longer be concerned, and are recommended to get their first or second dose at the Vaccination Centre before heading off to university.’