Talks over free buses and a tax on pollution

‘Buses need to be affordable or, better still, free to use’ – Deputy Rob Ward Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Several politicians have spoken out following the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which described the current global situation as ‘code red for humanity’.

The panel found that global temperatures were going to continue rising dangerously unless ‘urgent and radical action’ was taken.

St Helier Deputy Rob Ward, who in 2019 successfully lodged a proposition to make Jersey carbon-neutral by 2030, said free bus travel was one measure that could help to meet the target.

Deputy Ward argued that families would always use their cars as long as doing so was cheaper than travelling by bus.

He said: ‘We still have a bus service that is expensive. Buses need to be affordable or, better still, free to use so that they become a genuine option.’

He added that he felt a lack of political will was hindering proposals.

‘When people look at the facts, they want action but we have had so many missed opportunities,’ he said.

‘The government measures economics above everything else. But they are spending £100 million on new buildings for the States, on projects that are not essential.

‘They won’t spend it on the greatest existential threat we are facing, the climate emergency. It makes no sense at all.’

Assistant Environment Minister Gregory Guida agreed that transport was key, saying that traffic pollution in Jersey could be resolved if everyone who could do so cycled to work instead of driving.

He said: ‘We can only go as far as our population wishes to. In the end, it is up to individuals to decide how much they are ready to do themselves to save the planet.’

Unlike Deputy Ward, though, Deputy Guida felt that the government was taking meaningful action, with potential measures focusing on energy supply, heating and carbon credits.

He said many new ideas had been put forward by the Citizens’ Assembly on Climate Change and added: ‘We are now finalising all those individual measures while wrapping them in the proper overall strategy. There will be a lot of carrot-and-stick approach, where we tax pollution and encourage renewables. All this will be presented to the Assembly soon.’

However, St Lawrence Deputy Kirsten Morel pointed out that renewable energy was worthwhile in itself but would have no effect on Jersey’s carbon emissions – and was a distraction from the main goal.

Jersey’s electricity comes from France, where it is produced by nuclear power and renewable sources – not through power stations burning coal, oil or gas.

He said: ‘People talk about renewable energy in Jersey, and it is very good from an energy-security perspective. But that’s a different policy objective from our carbon footprint.’

He said Jersey’s main sources of carbon emissions were motor vehicles and domestic heating oil, and argued: ‘We need to focus on those. We need to use the bus and cycle more, or switch to electric cars.’

But he added: ‘Last year we had lockdowns and months of restrictions, and yet our carbon emissions were only 10% less. A lot of [emissions come from] the home.