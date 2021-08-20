Application to move some health services to former school registered

The ‘poorly designed and inadequate’ former Les Quennevais School site Picture: James Jeune

The switch is due to take place to facilitate the demolition of Overdale Hospital and the construction of the new General Hospital in its place.

Services such as outpatients, the pain management centre and child therapy centre are among the sections of the existing Westmount facility that are due to be moved.

It was initially thought that the move would cost in the region of £10 million, but earlier this year, Health Minister Richard Renouf confirmed that ‘an estimated investment of up to £15m is required’.

The government said in January that the moves could take place later this year with some services being in position at Les Quennevais from Spring 2022.

It is expected that the final move will take place by December next year.

The former school, which was described by a headteacher as ‘poorly designed and inadequate’, closed last year with students moving into a new purpose-built £45 million replacement on Rue Carrée.

It has capacity for 825 students, has a 1,500m² sports hall as well as netball courts, a 3G five-a-side court, full-size grass football pitch and running track.