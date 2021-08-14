Minister’s ‘limited consultation’ criticised

Panel chairman Deputy David Johnson

The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities, known as CICRA, split in July last year to form separate bodies in Jersey and Guernsey. The move reversed the decision of the two groups to join together ten years ago.

A report about the change by the Economic and International Affairs Scrutiny Panel has criticised some of the actions of Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham.

‘The panel found that leading up to the decision to demerge CICRA, the Economic Development Minister failed to address the concerns of key industry stakeholders and only consulted Guernsey counterparts,’ a statement issued by the panel says.

‘It also found that legislative responsibility for competition policy was transferred to the minister much later than political responsibility. The panel recommend that future transfer of political responsibility is carried out in a timely manner with advance notice to the relevant government body.’

Panel chairman Deputy David Johnson said that he felt the reformed Jersey Competition and Regulatory Authority would be more focused on the Island than CICRA had been.