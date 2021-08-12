Final chance to attend a rock-up vaccine clinic

A Covid-19 'rock up' vaccination clinic in the Royal Square. Picture: James Jeune

The government has confirmed that the rock-up initiative will finish this Sunday after two weeks, but that jabs will continue to be administered from the vaccination centre at Fort Regent.

Aimed particularly at younger Islanders, as a result of lower take-up rates among those aged 18 to 39, the rock-up clinics attracted 188 Islanders for a first dose in their initial week of operation.

Head of the vaccination programme Becky Sherrington said: ‘I am so pleased with the brilliant uptake the rock-up campaign has received so far, and urge Islanders to make use of the remaining clinics.

‘If anyone is feeling uncertain about the vaccine, they are welcome to come along and ask our medical staff any questions.’

Anyone aged 16 or over may receive a first dose of the vaccine at one of today’s clinics, which will take place at the Esplanade car park in St Helier from 11.30am to 2pm and at St Brelade Parish Hall, in St Aubin, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Attendees are required to bring photo identification.

The remaining rock-up sessions are:

- Tomorrow: Royal Square, St Helier (11.30am-2pm); Jardins de la Mer car park, St Helier (5-6.30pm).

- Saturday: Woodford car park (near the Oyster Box and Pizza Express restaurants), St Brelade’s Bay (10am-noon).

- Sunday: Royal Square (10am-noon).

It is also possible to receive a first or second dose at Fort Regent without an appointment. Second doses will be administered only if at least 28 days have elapsed since the first dose was received.