Police patrols at jab clinics

A Covid-19 'rock up' vaccination clinic in the Royal Square. Picture: James Jeune

Senator Lyndon Farnham issued a statement following an incident at a ‘rock-up’ clinic at Springfield Stadium on Saturday, in which protesters approached young people, who had come to be vaccinated, and health officials who were administering the jabs.

Senator Farnham said: ‘There was an unfortunate incident on Saturday afternoon which involved a number of protesters verbally harassing staff and some of the people waiting to be vaccinated. The police attended and the group dispersed.

‘The programme will continue to work with the States of Jersey Police and honorary police to ensure Islanders who choose to have a Covid-19 vaccine can do so free from intimidation.

‘The police will be conducting reassurance patrols at all rock-up locations this week.’

Latest vaccination figures showed that 188 Islanders had received their first Covid jabs at the rock-up locations last week, with a total of 74,710 first doses and 69,416 second doses having been administered by 4 August.

The option of having a jab without an appointment is aimed particularly at younger Islanders, with 64% of the 18-to-29 age group being single-jabbed and 48% having had both doses.