Final lifting of Covid restrictions set for 26 August

Following multiple delays to the final stage of the Island's reconnection strategy, ministers have confirmed that nightclubs are set to reopen, standing drinks service in bars and restaurants will resume and limits on gatherings in homes will lapse.

Wearing masks in indoor public places, which was a legal requirement from 1 December to 13 June, and again since 21 July, will once again become voluntary except in designated transport settings, while work from home guidance will also be lifted.

Major events scheduled beyond 26 August will now be able to take place, although the move comes too late for the Island's biggest live music festival, Weekender, after confirmation on Monday that the event due to take place of 3 and 4 September would be postponed.

Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham heralded the welcome return of Islanders' freedoms.

He said: 'We have been pursuing a robust suppression strategy, using measures including mask-wearing, working from home, and physical distancing to bring down infection rates. But this came at a cost to our liberty and our way of life.