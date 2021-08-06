Success of Jersey's £100 ‘Spend Local’ cards inspired Northern Ireland version

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber. Pic: Darren Kidd/ Press Eye (31420238)

Officials from Jersey’s Chamber of Commerce held a series of discussions with counterparts in the city, a process described as ‘hugely helpful’ by Simon Hamilton, chief executive of the Belfast Chamber.

A total of around 1.4 million pre-paid Spend Local cards, each worth £100, are set to be distributed to all adults in Northern Ireland next month.

More than 103,000 Islanders took part in the Jersey scheme last September and October, resulting in a £10m boost to the Jersey economy.

Mr Hamilton said: ‘I can’t overstate how important it was to have a real-life example of a scheme like this from a neighbouring jurisdiction that we had close links with.

‘Jersey were pioneers with Spend Local and their experience was hugely helpful in demonstrating that a scheme like this was practical and achievable.’

During the discussions, business leaders were able to compare notes about some of the lessons learned from the Jersey scheme and advice on marketing it, Mr Hamilton added.

‘Businesses here have had a tough time, and we hope this will be a catalyst to get people back into shops and hospitality venues, rather than spending their money online, and help bridge the gap between summer and the start of the Christmas period,’ he said.

Murray Norton, chief executive of the Jersey Chamber of Commerce, said having a good relationships with other areas was a key benefit of the Island’s affiliate membership to the British Chambers of Commerce, which had more than 50 members around the British Isles.

He said: ‘We had a number of meetings with the Belfast Chamber and were also able to help in promoting Spend Local by speaking to local media in Northern Ireland about the experience here.

‘We were able to demonstrate why Jersey was such a good test-bed for a scheme and that it had been positively received.’

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, said that Spend Local would help bring more customers back through the doors of local retail, hospitality and other sectors.