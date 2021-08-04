Crossing installed for Railway Walk safety

Cyclists making use of the new crossing on Rue du Pont Marquet Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

It was opened by Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis last week, three years after the move was first suggested.

Plans for the crossing at the point where the road intersects the Railway Walk were approved earlier this year.

The project evolved from a consultation in 2018 in which respondents expressed concerns about the dangers of crossing the road near a bend, but work was delayed by the pandemic.

Deputy Lewis said: ‘The government is committed to improving the safety of our roads for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as making it more inviting to walk or ride a bike, as opposed to travelling by car.

‘As part of our Inspiring Active Travel policy, we are not only increasing road safety but also encouraging people to use greener modes of transport. This crossing, along with other projects under way, will help us achieve our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.’