Are the dazzler’s days in Jersey coming to an end?

Picture: ROB CURRIE (31370640)

But the Dazzle Ship, also known as Elektra (ST1982), could soon sail off into the sunset after it was put up for sale.

The military tug – built in 1953 in Lake Beresford, Florida – was brought to Jersey in 1995 and, in recent years, has been tied in the English Harbour near Commercial Buildings.

In 2015, Jersey artists Ian Rolls and Matt Daly began a project to paint the boat in ‘dazzle camouflage’ as part of the Skipton Art Series exhibition.

Ian Rolls working on the Dazzle Boat. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.Ian Rolls. (31370888)

The disguise was used by ships during the First World War, the abstract system of stripes and lines making it difficult for the enemy to accurately target vessels. It also attracted the attention of contemporary artists including Picasso, who claimed that Cubist-style painters such as himself had pioneered the pattern.

Following the success of the recent art project, Elektra’s owner, Lee Rainbow, began a major project to restore the vessel. It involved dismantling sections of the boat, removing antiquated equipment and replacing its engine.

Mr Rainbow said he had spent over £100,000 on the project but now, reluctantly, needed to sell the boat for personal reasons.

Elektra prior to its makeover. Picture: PETER MOURANT. (31370883)

A listing on eBay said: ‘Refurbished Dorman V8 diesel engine and gearbox partly installed and would need completing before she could be moved under her own power so please remember if you want to move the boat from Jersey to UK you will need to arrange for her to be towed by another vessel.