Don Road trial is two-way for cycles and one for cars

The lanes on Don Road. Picture: Government of Jersey (31364808)

The trial – scheduled to last for a year – will lead to two cycle lanes being installed on either side of the road.

The scheme forms part of a plan by the government to reduce carbon emissions. The lanes will cover the area from the junction at the base of Mont Millais to Georgetown Road.

The government has launched a public consultation to enable Islanders to look at the plans and give their opinion on the changes proposed. A survey will also take place following the trial.

The lane on Georgetown Road. Picture: Government of Jersey (31364804)

Infrastructure Minister Kevin Lewis said: ‘As part of the Sustainable Transport Policy, the government are committed to creating a network of safer travel options for cyclists and walkers, which includes a real focus on making St Helier safer and more accessible for cyclists to help reduce the volume of cars travelling into town.

‘Encouraging more people to use active travel to get into town not only reduces traffic and congestion but promotes better health outcomes and reduces pollution.’

He added: ‘Please take this opportunity to give your feedback on the proposed new scheme. This project highlights the importance of connectivity and safety – it supports our overall Sustainable Transport goals as we seek to improve the health and wellbeing of all Islanders embarking on greener ways to travel.’

The changes at the Mont Millais junction. Picture: Government of Jersey (31364806)

According to a government study conducted in 2017, about 60% of Jersey’s total carbon emissions were created by transport, with passenger cars the biggest source.

Another trial cycle lane – linking Halkett Place and La Motte Street – was recently created with new signs, bollards and white lines put into place in the area.