St Ouen to introduce kerbside recycling

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31342527)

The decision was made following a parish assembly at which 25 of those who attended voted in favour of the idea, eight voted against and one abstained.

St Martin, St Clement and Grouville are now the only parishes without plans for such provisions – although communal re-usable waste banks are available in various locations

When the changes come into force in St Ouen, parishioners will be able to recycle paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and metal packaging.

Constable Richard Buchanan said: ‘I am delighted that parishioners have voted to make recycling easier for everyone in the parish. Even though our recycling banks at the parish depot are popular, many are unable to use these facilities. Now, the opportunity to recycle is accessible to all. We are hoping the scheme will start early in the new year.’