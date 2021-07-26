Minister must respect States as sovereign, warns Senator

The area of the Waterfront the JDC is looking to redevelop. It excludes the Horizon site, the Raddisson Blu Hotel and the Castle Quay apartments. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31342383)

Senator Sam Mézec has lodged a proposition calling for a vote of censure to condemn the Council of Ministers for ‘their failure’ to implement an amended proposition he successfully brought to the States earlier this year.

In February, the States adopted his proposition requiring the government to publish a report by the end of April, ‘outlining what guidance it had given to the States of Jersey Development Company to maximise the proportion of affordable homes built in their ambitious Waterfront redevelopment proposals’.

An art gallery, outdoor swimming pool and plaza – stretching as far as the Esplanade – could all feature as part of plans for the redevelopment of the Waterfront. The JDC launched its final public consultation this month for the area, which is due to include the delivery of 1,000 new homes.

Senator Mézec said the end of April deadline had been proposed by the Council of Ministers.

He added that once this deadline had passed without comment, he lodged a written question, the response to which set a new deadline by the end of May.

Senator Mézec said he wrote to the Chief Minister and Treasury Minister after this deadline had been passed, with a report published on 7 June. However, the Senator said this report was not what was asked for and did not apologise for the failure to meet the deadline proposed.

‘Now, over halfway through July, there is still no report nor any explanation as to when a report can be expected,’ he said.

He is asking Members to censure the Council of Ministers for ‘failing to respect the sovereignty of the States Assembly’, ‘failing to abide by the terms’ of his amended proposition and not acknowledging communication.