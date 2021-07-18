Landlords say scheme is ‘intrusive’

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31302387)

Last month, the States approved, by 25 votes to 19, Deputy Rob Ward’s proposition to introduce five-year licences for those who wished to rent properties, with the aim of better enforcing minimum standards of accommodation.

A provision in the proposition allows for the introduction of charges, if they are first agreed by the Assembly.

But a statement released by the Jersey Landlords’ Association says the scheme will be ‘intrusive and time-consuming’ and will cause general inconvenience, only to identify the ‘few bad landlords’ in the Island.

‘Over-zealous implementation of minimum standards will be inflationary and cause rents to rise,’ it adds.

The JLA statement also says that an estimated running cost of £600,000 to £700,000 for the scheme is too low and that ‘worthier causes’ could benefit from that money.

‘It would be much cheaper – and less intrusive – to empower tenants, ie to encourage them to complain through education and appropriate protections.