Football fans praised for behaviour during Euro 2020

Fans watching England take on Germany in the Euros. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31277210)

The States police have said that there were ‘hardly any incidents of football-related disorderly conduct’ during Euro 2020.

Hundreds packed into Jersey’s pubs and bars as the tournament culminated on Sunday night with England’s defeat on penalties against Italy in the final.

Police chief Robin Smith said: ‘Despite the result, I am genuinely delighted that only a handful of incidents that were reported to police related to the Euros. The States police, alongside honorary police colleagues, began planning for the Euros a number of months ago.

‘As England and Portugal progressed through the tournament, we slowly ramped up our visibility to reassure Islanders and respond when necessary, keen not to interrupt everyone’s enjoyment.