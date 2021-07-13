Chief Minister appeals for Islanders to remain calm as Covid cases hit record levels

(31267146)

On Monday evening, the number of known active cases soared to 1,399 – topping the previous highest figure of 1,019 recorded on 21 December.

A total of 8,659 people are classed as direct contacts of the current cases.

Five people in hospital have tested positive, although it is not known whether they were admitted due to the virus or tested positive after being admitted for an unrelated illness.

In a video message, Senator Le Fondré said that the high figures must be viewed in the context of Jersey's high testing rates.

He also said that many of the new cases were among those aged under 39, many of whom have not yet been double-jabbed.

He said: 'As the Health Minister said during the press conference on Sunday 4 July, we knew that changes to our isolation rules would lead to a rise in cases.

'I know that this rise will make some of you feel concerned. But please let me reassure you that while this is a developing situation, it is one that we are monitoring very, very closely.

'STAC, Public Health officials and Competent Authority Ministers have all met today, to consider the measures that we have in place and the collective wellbeing of islanders.

'We will come back to you in the coming days to let you know of any decisions on whether we need to do more as a community.'

He added: 'The pandemic has been, and continues to be, managed in a way that is proportionate to the risk and considers least overall harm.

'While today's numbers may alarm some of you, they should be in the context of our excellent testing rate, which ranks as the best in Europe.

'We have almost double the testing rate of the UK and more than three times that of France. And that means you see a much higher proportion of the total cases that are out there.'

The Senator said that 57,000 Islanders have now been double jabbed and a further 15,000 have had their first dose.

As part of today's statistics, the Chief Minister provides an update on the Island's current position. pic.twitter.com/zppkSwCFzH — Government of Jersey (@GovJersey) July 12, 2021

Hospitalisation rates, he said, were low, and he stressed that relatively few people over 60 were falling ill.

The Senator thanked Islanders and asked for further co-operation as 'we see the Island through the final stages of this pandemic'.