Lack of staff ‘is not limited to Planning’

Environment Minister John Young. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31229006)

A government spokesperson made the comments this week after it was revealed in an email leaked to the JEP that planning officers were facing an ‘unprecedented’ number of undetermined applications and a ‘record high’ number of compliance cases.

Following the revelation, Senator Steve Pallett, who previously raised concerns about the state of the unit, said issues had been due in part to the implementation of the former government chief executive’s Target Operating Model. That plan is aimed at restructuring the civil service and cutting costs.

In a statement, the government spokesperson said: ‘The attraction and retention of staff is an issue the whole of Infrastructure, Housing and Environment is facing – the Planning Department is no exception. Over the next few weeks as a result of the department’s restructure after the completion of the Target Operating Model, there will be more vacancies, and additional staff will be recruited. In addition, IHE are continually looking to develop talent, both internally and externally through internships, mentoring and working with organisations such as Skills Jersey to help progress the careers of graduates and school leavers in order to fill the gap.’

They added: ‘The Planning Department is experiencing a high volume of work and recent statistics reflect this current workload. The pandemic and its impact is a contributing factor, and some staff have been helping in the government’s Covid response.’

Meanwhile, Environment Minister John Young, who has responsibility for planning, said that he had been publicly voicing concerns about the effect of the TOM on the Planning Department for over a year.

‘I have asked this morning where we are with recruitment and we are seeking replacements for seven planning officers and three for building control. If we can succeed with that recruitment it will really help.

‘The Island was hit by Covid and the Planning Department was treated badly by the TOM. I made my views very strongly and have not agreed with what was being done but it was still implemented,’ he said.

Deputy Young added that despite having plans to recruit there was not an abundance of the type of staff needed – both in Jersey and elsewhere.