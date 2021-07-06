Surprise at collection for disgraced Constable’s ‘retirement’ present

THERE are many ways for parishioners to officially mark a Constable’s departure...

Former St John Constable Chris Taylor going into the Magistrate's Court in January last year. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31209675)
But some residents in St John have been left surprised that to honour Chris Taylor’s exit, officials have opted for a parish whip-round.

Earlier this year the Royal Court publicly rebuked the former father of the parish – and ordered him to resign – following his dangerous driving conviction and ill-fated bid to get ratepayers to foot his £7,000 legal bill.

His claim for financial assistance had been sanctioned by a parish assembly which was attended by 15 people.

Mr Taylor initially argued that the claim was legitimate, as he was on official parish duties when the indiscretion occurred.

But he later paid it back after facing fierce criticism from parishioners, and he finally stood down in March when the Royal Court found he was ‘not fit for office’.

Yesterday, parishioners received a parish leaflet inviting them to contribute towards a leaving gift for Mr Taylor’s ‘retirement’. Cheques, it said, should be made payable to the Parish of St John.

One parishioner said: ‘The whole thing is just bizarre. I also don’t know why they are referring to it as a retirement, as I thought he was ordered to resign.’

