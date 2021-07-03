New JLC political movement officially registered in court

Sir Philip Bailhache. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31185740)

If this goal succeeds, the JLC would join Reform Jersey and the Progress Party as registered parties going into the next general election in just under 12 months.

JLC chairman Sir Philip Bailhache, who has formerly held roles as Bailiff and Senator, said that yesterday’s registration was a step towards the formation of a party.

He said: ‘This is a preliminary step to give the Jersey Liberal Conservative movement corporate status and to register it in the Royal Court under the 1862 law.

‘It’s a step on the path to the launch of the political movement which is taking place on 8 July at the Pomme d’Or Hotel. Corporate status is important because it gives the movement a constitution and it sets out the rules and covenants of the movement.

‘It also sets out what can happen if the movement becomes a political party, as it aspires to do.’

Sir Philip said that the next stage in the development of the JLC would be gathering and gauging support for the formation of a political party.

He said: ‘Some people, but not everyone I think, are convinced that party politics is the right way to go in Jersey.

‘We want to make sure that there is sufficient support for the JLC before we take that step. We will be having a number of discussions with people and hopefully gathering together the support that is needed.

‘We will launch our website on 8 July. That will provide more information about the JLC and help people to decide if the JLC is something that they want to support.’