Islanders reassured over India-produced AstraZeneca vaccine

Dr Ivan Muscat

Dr Ivan Muscat has sought to reassure Islanders after it was reported that the EU's passport scheme does not recognise the Covishield vaccine – manufactured by the Serum Institure in India – thereby potentially causing travel issues for those hoping to visit Europe.

Up to five million people in the British Isles are reported to have received doses of the Covishield jab – including several Islanders.

Dr Muscat said: 'We can confirm that a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines produced in India, known as Covishield, was delivered in Jersey in March 2021.

'These vaccines are exactly the same as those manufactured in the UK, with the same safety and efficacy profile and have been authorised by the Medical Healthcare and Regulatory Agency in the same way as those manufactured in the UK.

'The European Medicines Agency had not been approached to authorise this brand and therefore the question regarding the EU recognition of those vaccinated with this batch, for travel purposes has now risen.'

He added that this would have no impact on Jersey's Covid certification scheme and that 'on entry back into Jersey, you will be recognised as fully vaccinated if you've received this brand'.

And Dr Muscat said that he expected the batch to be recognised by the EU shortly.

'As the AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the UK and India are exactly the same, we anticipate that the ongoing discussion between the relevant bodies will lead to certified recognition across the EU.

'Many European countries have already today indicated that they will recognise this batch for travel purposes.