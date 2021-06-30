Plans for hundreds of flats at Ann Street Brewery withdrawn

The dilapidated former Jersey Brewery building in Ann Street, St Helier. Under the plans the complex's large brewhouse building (the tallest in the image) was planned to be restored and converted into offices. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31152584)

Andium Homes, who commissioned Dandara as design and build partners, had hoped to complete the project by 2025 but has withdrawn the scheme to ‘explore some additional options for the site’.

The planning application attracted objections from some government departments, with concerns over the loss of historic buildings around the Ann Street site and the effect on traffic being highlighted as potential issues.

In February, Environment Minister John Young deemed that the projects could have a ‘significant effect’ on Islanders and ordered that a public inquiry be held.

The inquiry had been due to consider both the scheme for the brewery and for the nearby Mayfair Hotel. However, this has now been cancelled.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Andium Homes said: ‘The application for the brewery site has been withdrawn. This is so we can explore some additional options for the site, as well as considering feedback from Planning, the Historic Environment Team and the Jersey Architecture Commission. We fully expect to submit another application at a future time.’

Meanwhile, a letter attached to the Ann Street application from Dandara asked whether the planning department would refund a £228,000 planning fee.

It read: ‘As a result of the public inquiry called by the minister, I would like to formally withdraw our planning application for the proposed redevelopment of the Ann Street Brewery site.

‘The sum paid to the Treasurer of the States for the social housing/affordable housing application was £228,570. Can you please advise whether the fee will be reimbursed or whether the application will be invited again under the same fee arrangement once principles of the design are agreed between parties?’

The public inquiry ordered by Deputy Young entails an independent UK-based planning inspector analysing the plans and hearing representations from the public and interested stakeholders, after which a report is compiled recommending whether planning permission should be granted or refused. The Environment Minister makes the ultimate decision and can choose to ignore the the inspector’s recommendation.

Plans for the Ann Street Brewery site, which last produced beer in 2004, included 189 one-bedroom and 82 two-bedroom apartments. Underground parking for 340 bicycles and 163 cars also featured. A ‘mini woodland’ was planned for the development, alongside cycle paths and public walkways – one of which was named ‘Mary Ann Walk’ in a nod to the old brewery’s signature tipple.