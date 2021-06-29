Rare bird pays a visit

A Red Kite. Picture: ROMANO DA COSTA. (31141265)

The bird of prey was first seen by a couple at Victoria Tower on the east coast before being photographed by wildlife photographer Romano da Costa in St John.

It is the 13th official recording of a red kite in the Island.

Mr da Costa said: ‘They are big birds, slightly bigger than a marsh harrier. I think it was a young bird which had come over from France, probably pushed along by easterly winds.’

At one time confined to Wales as a result of persecution which continued until the 1950s, a reintroduction scheme has brought red kites back to many parts of England and Scotland.