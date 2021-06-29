Rare bird pays a visit

By Richard Heath

A RED kite was spotted in the skies above Jersey at the weekend for the first time in four years.

A Red Kite. Picture: ROMANO DA COSTA. (31141265)
The bird of prey was first seen by a couple at Victoria Tower on the east coast before being photographed by wildlife photographer Romano da Costa in St John.

It is the 13th official recording of a red kite in the Island.

Mr da Costa said: ‘They are big birds, slightly bigger than a marsh harrier. I think it was a young bird which had come over from France, probably pushed along by easterly winds.’

At one time confined to Wales as a result of persecution which continued until the 1950s, a reintroduction scheme has brought red kites back to many parts of England and Scotland.

There are now believed to be more than 2,000 breeding pairs across the British Isles.

Richard Heath

By Richard Heath

