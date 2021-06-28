Music school submits plans to grow St Saviour operation

Château Vermont. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31116994)

Under the proposals, the academy, which currently occupies the ground-, first- and second floors of the building, would also use the lower-ground-floor, which was once home to a gym and spa.

The submission of the plans comes months after a separate application to turn the former wellness centre into a nursery was rejected following an appeal.

The design statement submitted with the plans states: ‘As an unfortunate result of the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing has become an important factor in preventing the spread of the virus.

‘Within places of education, students are advised to maintain a distance from one another, meaning available space is reduced.

‘By repurposing the existing space on the lower-ground-floor of the property, it allows the academy to expand its schooling capabilities and offer a wider range of classes to the attending students.

‘Collaborations with JPLA and Love Theatre are possible in the proposed change-of-use design, accommodating dance, musical theatre, singing and drama on site.

‘The proposal enhances all businesses involved, creating a community with a common purpose.’