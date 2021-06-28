Music school submits plans to grow St Saviour operation

Under the proposals, the academy, which currently occupies the ground-, first- and second floors of the building, would also use the lower-ground-floor, which was once home to a gym and spa.
The submission of the plans comes months after a separate application to turn the former wellness centre into a nursery was rejected following an appeal.
The design statement submitted with the plans states: ‘As an unfortunate result of the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing has become an important factor in preventing the spread of the virus.
‘Within places of education, students are advised to maintain a distance from one another, meaning available space is reduced.
‘By repurposing the existing space on the lower-ground-floor of the property, it allows the academy to expand its schooling capabilities and offer a wider range of classes to the attending students.
‘Collaborations with JPLA and Love Theatre are possible in the proposed change-of-use design, accommodating dance, musical theatre, singing and drama on site.
‘The proposal enhances all businesses involved, creating a community with a common purpose.’
The application adds that the outside of the property, on Mont Sohier, would not be affected and that there was already ‘sufficient parking and amenity spaces’ at the site.