Man (74) with thousands of indecent images of children sentenced to two years’ jail

Henry de Bourgonniere Picture: STATES OF JERSEY POLICE (31130268)

Henry de Bourgonniere was arrested in August last year after States police officers raided his home and seized a number of devices.

In total they found 3,847 images, including pictures showing the most serious forms of child abuse.

The 74-year-old, who is originally from Guernsey, was charged in January this year and later pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of making indecent pseudo images of children.

He appeared in the Royal Court yesterday and was jailed for two years and four months, placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and made subject to a ten-year restraining order banning him from contacting two named individuals.

In a statement, the States police said: ‘These are not victimless crimes. These images cause real harm to real children and the viewing and making of indecent images like these creates demand and so leads to further abuse.

‘Any form of abuse against children will not be tolerated and the States of Jersey Police is committed to target those who offend in this way.’

The Deputy Bailiff, Robert MacRae, was presiding and sitting alongside Jurats Collette Crill and David Hughes.