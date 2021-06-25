New health plan virtual exhibitions

The old Les Quennevais School site.

As part of the Our Hospital project, Islanders will be invited to provide feedback on both proposals. The virtual exhibitions will run in parallel with the main concept design for the new hospital to be built at Overdale.

Both consultations will be open until Friday 9 July, with comments feeding into the planning applications before they are submitted.

More than 1,400 Islanders have viewed the concept design exhibition, and a leaflet offering more details on the designs and promoting the virtual exhibition is being distributed to Island homes this week.

Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham, who chairs the political oversight group for the hospital project, said: ‘Islanders’ input via the exhibitions and newsletters is helping the project team shape this important programme for Jersey.

‘These crucial project milestones are relying on the public’s input and I would encourage as many Islanders as possible to visit the exhibition and share their thoughts and ideas with the team.’