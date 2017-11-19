$450m work was sold in 1958 for £45

The painting of Christ was initially thought to have been by Giovanni Boltraffio, an artist who worked in da Vinci’s studio in the 15th and 16th century.

And so in 1958, when trustees of the collection owned by Sir Francis Cook – a merchant and art collector who settled in Jersey – decided to sell the work, it attracted little attention and little money.

The painting was later acquired badly damaged and partly painted-over in 2005 by a consortium of art dealers, who paid less than $10,000 for it. They restored the painting and documented its authenticity as a work by Leonardo.

It was this week sold by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, who bought it in 2013 for $127.5 million.

The painting, called Salvator Mundi, which is Italian for Saviour of the world, is one of fewer than 20 paintings by Leonardo known to exist and the only one in private hands. It was sold by Christie’s auction house in New York, which has not identified the buyer.

Sir Francis’ son, Sir Christopher Cook, who lives in Guernsey, confirmed that the painting was sold in 1958 for £45. ‘It was owned by the trustees and the trustees made the decision to sell it,’ he said.

Sir Francis moved to Jersey in 1948 and died in September 1978. His wife, Lady Cook, still lives in the Island.

The Sir Francis Cook Gallery, along with about 1,300 of his own works of art, were donated to the Jersey Heritage Trust in 1984.