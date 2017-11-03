Millionaire charged with fraud over links to Jersey businesses

According to the Australian press, John Kinghorn, who founded RAMS Home Loans and the Allco Finance Group, appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court last Thursday.

The 76-year-old is charged with one count of dishonesty in relation to information he supplied to the Commissioner of Taxation. According to court documents, that charge dates back to 1997, when it is alleged Mr Kinghorn falsely claimed he did not control an unlisted offshore company.

He is also charged with dishonestly influencing the Commissioner of Taxation between 6 March 2004 and 10 March 2007, during which time he allegedly concealed his control of two Jersey companies – Kalomo Corporation and Kalomo Pacific Leasing. Both companies were set up in the Island in 1994 and deregistered in 2008.

Mr Kinghorn denies the charges and is due to appear in court again on 6 February.