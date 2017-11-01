New housing plans for Gorey

Property developers Dandara plan to demolish existing buildings on the Pebbles and Ederline House site, on New Road in Gorey, and build one one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom flats, as well as one two-bedroom house, with parking and landscaping.

Various alterations have been made to the initial design and layout of the development, including the removal of the footpath link, the creation of a pavement and raised pedestrian crossing point, construction of a covered bike store and additional parking spaces.

Under the amended plans there will be two additional car parking spaces – increasing them from 20 to 22.

A number of Islanders submitted public comments objecting to the initial plans.

Gorey villager Derek Risebrow believes there needs to be 30-plus parking spaces for residents and a further seven for visitors, as well as space for emergency-services vehicles.

Mr Risebrow said: ‘I am deeply concerned that a development application can, in my opinion, and that of the overwhelming view of other Gorey Village residents, be so fraught with lack of sensitivity to the character of this small village community.

‘Persons over 55 are most likely to have an extended family, in some cases three generations of car drivers. One parking space per household is truly unrealistic dreaming.’

Simon Harrison raised concerns about the inclusion of balconies on the flats and said the ‘increased number of tenants on the property will adversely affect the overstretched parking situation in Gorey Village’.

Advertising

He added: ‘Although two additional parking spaces have been included in the revised plans, the inclusion of a pedestrian crossing opposite the development on Gorey Village main road will see the removal of one, or possibly two, parking spaces from the street (depending on the size of the zebra controlled area).’

After the initial plans were submitted to the Planning Department, Grouville’s Roads’ Committee also raised concerns about the parking provision for the number of dwellings.

In a consultation document dated 6 October, Grouville Constable John Le Maistre said: ‘The Roads Committee do not feel that there was adequate parking provision for this number of units and that there is already pressure on public parking in Gorey Village at the moment, without additional vehicles.

‘Parking in Gorey Village is already a major problem and not providing adequate parking for this site will exacerbate the situation. While the application is for over-55s, it is completely unrealistic to assume that there will be only one car per household.’