Garage and car destroyed in fire

Firefighters were called out shortly after 11 pm on Monday after an Islander reported that his garage, off Route de Millais, was on fire and the flames were spreading towards his home.

A crew from the St Helier headquarters were called out as the Western part-time crew were on another call.

garage fire route de millais st ouen Picture: JERSEY FIRE AND RESCUE (19718926)

As they were tackling the blaze, the roof of the garage, which measured about 20m by 5m, collapsed. No one was injured.

The crew stayed on the scene for more than three hours, ensuring that the blaze did not reignite and that the surrounding area was safe.

garage fire route de millais st ouen Picture: JERSEY FIRE AND RESCUE (19718929)

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.