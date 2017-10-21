Aztec scoop top award again

The judging process involved a written submission seen by a panel of private equity veterans who then agreed a shortlist. The finalists were then put to an industry vote. Judges highlighted the organic growth of the Jersey firm’s client base.

Aztec’s group head of private equity fund services, Alan Ross, said: ‘Winning awards in this competitive marketplace is hard enough given the strong competition we face, therefore winning this prestigious award six times is truly remarkable. It is a huge testament to our people who give 110% each and every day.

'We have had another great year in terms of onboarding significant new clients, growing our revenue and assets under administration and maintaining an unrivalled client retention rate. We are delighted to win the award again this year.’

The awards ceremony, designed to celebrate innovation and excellence in the industry, was held at The Brewery in central London and attended by over 350 professionals.

Aztec Group, headquartered in Seaton Place, is one of the world’s largest independent providers of fund, corporate and depository services, with over 650 employees operating across six international onshore and offshore locations.