More information needed on countryside office plan

The Jersey Royal Company’s request – for the committee to reconsider a previous refusal to build new offices at its processing plant at Peacock Farm in Rue de la Pièce Mauger – was on the agenda at Thursday’s planning applications meeting at the St Paul’s Centre.

Trinity Constable Philip Le Sueur and Deputies Scott Wickenden, Jeremy Maçon and Russell Labey decided to defer their decision.

Planning Director Peter Le Gresley said the panel asked the company to provide confirmation that there was no alternative to constructing a new building in the countryside.

‘The application is for a new, two-storey detached office block which runs contrary to the green-zone policy in the Island Plan, which has a presumption against this type of development,’ he said.

‘The company had given justification for this in the planning application, but the committee wanted information on what other options they had been looking at.’

The committee also deferred consideration of a proposal from the Infrastructure Department for the final link of a continuous path for pedestrians and cyclists from Corbière to Havre des Pas.

An application to build a raised wooden boardwalk adjacent to the main road and over Jersey’s French Harbour slip was due to be heard in the afternoon session of the all-day meeting. But time ran out because it had taken more than two-and-a-half hours to hear more than 15 representations about the proposed redevelopment of the Wayside Café site in St Brelade’s Bay.

Both proposals will be heard at forthcoming meetings, with the French Harbour boardwalk scheduled to be heard on Thursday 23 November.