Care leavers’ views are a ‘vital’ part of change

Jake Le Caudey, who between the ages of seven and 20 was in care, said that children needed to be given a greater voice and has called for the introduction of an independent children’s complaints board to listen to grievances.

Now a spokesman for the Your Voice programme run by Barnado’s Jersey, Mr Le Caudey said that the time that he and his sister had spent in foster care had been a largely positive experience, but that he had heard stories of others who had not been so lucky.

The Your Voice initiative has three core aims – supporting the rights of a looked-after child to be heard, providing them with skills to find employment and encouraging individuals and families to take part in community development activities.

Mr Le Caudey said that listening to those that are in the care system is a vital ingredient for making changes and that interview panels could include someone who has been in care.

‘If they want to select people who can relate to those young people in care and make changes for the better, then to have those young people select, or at least have an input as to who is going to be part of that system would be useful,’ he said.

‘There are two strands to these kinds of jobs – a professional quality and a personal quality. You can have people looking at it from a completely professional point of view, but there needs to be that personal element which is where someone who has been in care could help.

‘I’m certainly hopeful that we are taking steps forward and making changes for the better. If we keep doing what we are doing at the moment, then we have a good shot.’

Earlier this year, eight core recommendations were put forward by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry – which investigated historical child abuse in the Island’s care system from 1945 to the present day – to improve the provision of care for children and young people in the Island. One of those recommendations was for a Children’s Commissioner – the appointment process for which has begun – to be established to champion and protect young people’s rights.

Mr Le Caudey said that he had been reassured by the response of senior politicians to the care inquiry report and that he was ‘very optimistic’ that positive changes would be made.

The 25-year-old, who spoke at a safeguarding conference as part of the Your Voice initiative, said: ‘There are kinks in the system and there is always going to be room for improvement.

‘There are young people who may be getting the raw end of the stick and that is something we should strive to change. We have to look at providing a home and a place of security for anyone who falls into care.’

He added: ‘For children in care homes, I think they can feel unappreciated at times. They can’t always bring up issues they may have and they feel the system is always against them.

‘An independent complaints department with an agent that represents these young people could allow those with an issue to bring it up with confidence and in confidentiality.’