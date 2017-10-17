Top Island chef joins Tamba entrepreneur in new venture

The restaurant, called the Cow & Lobster, is based at the old Tamba Bar premises on the Waterfront. It was due to officially open on Tuesday.

Mr Ruff, owner of family attractions Tamba Park and Tamba Arcade, and Mr Jordan – who runs the acclaimed restaurant Mark Jordan at the Beach – said they decided to collaborate on a new business project earlier this year.

‘Opening up a restaurant on my own is one thing, opening up a restaurant with a Michelin-starred chef of Mark’s talents is another thing entirely,’ said Mr Ruff (36).

‘So we sat down together, brainstormed and came up with this idea for a restaurant with a casual feel and great food. It’s taken about six months to get everything ready.’

The old Tamba Bar has been completely revamped, with a spacious cocktail bar dining area on the top level, complete with 100-year-old wood on the walls.

The lower floor contains a restaurant area with an open-faced kitchen and access to a balcony – and throughout the premises there are fun and funky giant illustrations of cows, oysters and lobsters.

Jersey-based artists James Carter and Ben Robertson were commissioned to provide the wall art, and Florida-based Islander Debbie Buterbaugh has been flown over from the United States to create the fine art paintings hanging on wooden plaques.

There are also lobster pots on shelves between tables and countryside gates hanging on walls.

‘We have created a laid-back place where people can relax and have a great meal in their jeans and T-shirt,’ added Mr Ruff.