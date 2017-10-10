Call for new commemoration of Jersey Zoo’s ‘gentle giant’

Jambo’s tenderness towards five-year-old Levan Merritt, as he lay unconscious after the accident, made the headlines around the world in August 1986, quashing the common image of gorillas as ‘King Kong’ monsters.

Richard Johnstone-Scott cared for Jambo for most of the silverback’s life, until the gorilla died from heart disease in September 1992.

While there are other statues of Jambo at the Zoo and at the Merton Hotel, he has written a letter to the JEP to say that his remarkable deed warrants another commemoration in a more prominent location.

‘I have always thought such a statue would be worthy of commissioning and siting in St Helier,’ he writes.

‘While being a fitting tribute to Jambo, it would also serve to remind visitors of a quite unique event that that took place here in Jersey.’

He goes on to say: ‘Jambo’s caring behaviour that August afternoon came across as such a powerful image and story that it will surely endure for all time, and with it the memory of a very special “gentle giant”.’

Mr Johnstone-Scott has written and illustrated a biography of Jambo, who also made a significant contribution to the work of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust. He was the founder male of the gorilla breeding programme started by the Zoo’s founder, Gerald Durrell, and today his descendants number 170.

Levan Merritt was on holiday in the Island with his family when he fell 12 feet to concrete below, fracturing his skull and breaking a wrist.

Advertising

Jambo, a 28-stone silverback male, gently touched the boy, pushing a female gorilla away and placing himself between Levan and the rest of the troop.

When the little boy woke up and screamed, Jambo ran off and keepers kept the other gorillas at bay until Levan had been hoisted to safety by paramedics.

He was sent to Southampton Hospital, where he spent four weeks receiving treatment for his injuries.