Royal Court for woman charged with break-in
THE case against a woman charged with criminally breaking and entering a house in the Havre des Pas area is to be committed to the Royal Court
Lisa Michelle de Sousa (34), of La Colomberie, is alleged to have broken into the property in Cleveland Road between 6 and 7 August.
The Magistrate's Court heard that the homeowners were away at the time of the alleged break-in and various items of a yet to be ascertained valued were allegedly taken from the premises.
Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘Due to the fact that it was an alleged daytime break-in, this is a matter for the Royal Court.’
As part of her bail conditions, the defendant was made subject to a curfew between the hours of 10 pm and 6 am. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a named witness and was also banned from entering Cleveland Road.
The case was adjourned until 11 October and a committal hearing is scheduled for Wednesday 8 November.
