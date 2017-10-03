Royal Court for woman charged with break-in

Lisa Michelle de Sousa (34), of La Colomberie, is alleged to have broken into the property in Cleveland Road between 6 and 7 August.

The Magistrate's Court heard that the homeowners were away at the time of the alleged break-in and various items of a yet to be ascertained valued were allegedly taken from the premises.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘Due to the fact that it was an alleged daytime break-in, this is a matter for the Royal Court.’

As part of her bail conditions, the defendant was made subject to a curfew between the hours of 10 pm and 6 am. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a named witness and was also banned from entering Cleveland Road.

The case was adjourned until 11 October and a committal hearing is scheduled for Wednesday 8 November.