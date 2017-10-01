Island’s political process ‘is being undermined’

Five years ago, then Deputy Trevor Pitman had his proposition for official recognition of 28 September 1769 – a day when hundreds of Islanders protested in the Royal Square against the price of food – agreed by the Assembly by 21 votes to 19. However, since then, the date has not been formally recognised once.

Deputy Montfort Tadier said that ‘too often we see States decisions being ignored’.

He added: ‘I think it is an important day for our democracy. It’s a significant event that led to the separation of powers almost 250 years ago.

‘Back then, ordinary working people rose up against the ruling elites of the day – including the Lieutenant-Bailiff Charles Lemprière, who was accused of exporting corn to increase the demand for and value of wheat, which was an important source of income for rich landowners.

‘As a direct result of the protests, Jersey’s system of government was reformed and the Royal Court was stripped of its legislative powers, and left solely as a judicial body. And for the first time, the laws of Jersey were collated into an official code, which gained Privy Council approval and was released in 1771.’

The States Greffier, Mark Egan, said that an ‘exhibition’ was due to be held to mark the 250th anniversary of the Corn Riots in 2019. Commenting on the lack of recognition for the date following ex-Deputy Pitman’s proposition, he said: ‘It’s not satisfactory that nothing has happened.’

Asked whether not following through and acting upon decisions in the States risked undermining the Assembly, Deputy Tadier said: ‘Absolutely. It was a States decision, it was passed and we have not recognised it. It is usually the Bailiff that recognises these things by making a speech or ordering flags to be on display.

‘This is a special day in Jersey’s history; when the people of Jersey rose up against the elite. You can see why certain people would not want that message going out today.’

In November, States Members are due to debate removing the Bailiff from the States, and appointing a speaker, and deputy speaker from among the Chamber’s elected officials. The proposition, brought by Chief Minister Ian Gorst, follows years of calls, and at least two reports, for the separation of powers and the removal of the Bailiff from the role.