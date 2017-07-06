Football: Leicester City to return to Jersey

LEICESTER CITY will act on their intentions to form stronger ties with Jersey next week when they return for a second friendly at Springfield.

The former Premier League champions’ U23s are set to play the Island’s men’s squad on Tuesday evening as part of their preparations for the 2017/18 campaign. It follows a 3-0 victory for the East Midland club here in April.

For Jersey, the fixture is being viewed as a welcomed season finale following the disappointment of the Island Games in Gotland.

‘We hoped we’d be returning from Gotland as gold medal winners, so I think there’s unfinished business this season,' said JFA vice-president Iain MacKenzie.

