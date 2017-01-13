Rugby: Sheedy joins the Reds

BRISTOL fly-half Callum Sheedy has joined Jersey Reds on loan, as the Islanders prepare to push for a place in the British & Irish Cup knock-out stages for the second season in succession.

Former Millfield School captain Sheedy, 21, will be with Jersey for at least three weeks and has been named among the replacements for Saturday's penultimate British & Irish Cup Pool 1 match away at Cardiff Blues Select.

Biljon has made seven changes to the team that started the 19-13 New Year’s Day Championship home defeat to Ealing, as club captain Pierce Phillips makes a welcome return to the second row.

While the pack has had a major reshuffle, the only change to Jersey’s decimated back line is the inclusion of Jack Cuthbert at full-back, brought in to replace cup-tied Heath Stevens.

The match, due to be played at The Wern, starts at 3 pm.

Jersey Reds squad v Cardiff Blues Select (1-15): Sean McCarthy, Jack Macfarlane, Simon Kerrod, Uili Kolo’ofa’i, Pierce Phillips (capt), Max Argyle, James Doyle, Nick Haining, Kieran Hardy, Sam Katz, Ross Adair, Kuki Ma’afu, Jordan Davies, George Watkins, Jack Cuthbert. Replacements: Joe Buckle, Jake Woolmore, Jake Armstrong, James Freeman, Gary Graham, Joel Dudley, Callum Sheedy, Sami Fisilau

